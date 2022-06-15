Sign up
285 / 365
Boundaries
Old cedar fence post protected by the cactus.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
285
photos
23
followers
29
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Mags
ace
There's something so interesting about old fence posts and wires. Wonderful old smooth stones too.
June 19th, 2022
