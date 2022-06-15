Previous
Boundaries by dkellogg
285 / 365

Boundaries

Old cedar fence post protected by the cactus.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
There's something so interesting about old fence posts and wires. Wonderful old smooth stones too.
June 19th, 2022  
