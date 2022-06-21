Previous
Next
Hammer Time by dkellogg
291 / 365

Hammer Time

Ball Peen Hammer aka machinist’s hammer on a cedar wood background
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
That's a great hammer. Looks worn and well used.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise