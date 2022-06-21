Sign up
291 / 365
Hammer Time
Ball Peen Hammer aka machinist’s hammer on a cedar wood background
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
0
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
291
photos
23
followers
29
following
79% complete
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2022 3:28pm
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
That's a great hammer. Looks worn and well used.
June 22nd, 2022
