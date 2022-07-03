Sign up
Patio and negative edge pool with a view of the Texas Hill Country.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX280 HS
Taken
6th September 2016 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Wow! What a glorious way to enjoy the view in that pool
July 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, wow! I'd love to be in there to enjoy the scenery.
July 6th, 2022
