Extreme Drought by dkellogg
Extreme Drought

The Medina River is down to a trickle due to the extreme drought conditions in South Texas. The tall cypress trees will survive as this is not their first rodeo.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
A beautiful shot, but sad circumstances.
July 26th, 2022  
