Previous
Next
Dinner by dkellogg
358 / 365

Dinner

Thought I’d cook something different tonight. Smoked scallops wrapped in bacon on a bed of polenta with steamed spinach.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It sounds delicious, and makes a great photo.
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise