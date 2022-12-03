Previous
Bearded Iris by dkellogg
Photo 440

Bearded Iris

This iris is confused. It is suppose to bloom in the spring not the 3rd of December. Last week the redbud tree was blooming. Go figure!
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
