Santa Elena Canyon by dkellogg
Santa Elena Canyon

The Rio Grande River. The canyon walls are 1500 feet tall (457 meters). Mexico is on the left side of the river and the USA is on the right.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Mags ace
Wow! What an amazing POV with those cliffs rising above.
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective
September 17th, 2023  
