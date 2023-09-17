Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
Santa Elena Canyon
The Rio Grande River. The canyon walls are 1500 feet tall (457 meters). Mexico is on the left side of the river and the USA is on the right.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
2
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th April 2019 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! What an amazing POV with those cliffs rising above.
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective
September 17th, 2023
