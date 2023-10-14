Previous
Solar Eclipse by dkellogg
Solar Eclipse

Partial view of todays annular solar eclipse. I missed capturing the ring of fire (it was amazing), trying desperately to get the correct settings.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
October 14th, 2023  
