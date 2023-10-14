Sign up
Previous
Photo 707
Solar Eclipse
Partial view of todays annular solar eclipse. I missed capturing the ring of fire (it was amazing), trying desperately to get the correct settings.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
October 14th, 2023
