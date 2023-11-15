Previous
Newlyweds in the Getaway Chariot by dkellogg
Newlyweds in the Getaway Chariot

My daughter’s client gave them a Corvette Stingray to use for a week as a wedding present.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana ace
What a fabulous car for a getaway, perfectly captured!
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sweet!
November 21st, 2023  
