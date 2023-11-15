Sign up
Photo 739
Newlyweds in the Getaway Chariot
My daughter’s client gave them a Corvette Stingray to use for a week as a wedding present.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
What a fabulous car for a getaway, perfectly captured!
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sweet!
November 21st, 2023
