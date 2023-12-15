Previous
Gnarly Tree Branches by dkellogg
Photo 769

Gnarly Tree Branches

15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Gnarly and graceful in their curves and twists. Please don't forget to tag your Santa Claus is coming to town for the song title challenge. Tag is songtitle-102. I think there's a typo there. =)
December 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such amazing shapes and textures.
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
December 15th, 2023  
