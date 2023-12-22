Previous
Santa Claus by dkellogg
Photo 776

Santa Claus

The lady in black tried to put the dog on Santa's lap. Santa was willing to play along, but Mr. Bulldog wasn't having it.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise