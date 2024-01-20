Previous
Brahman Bull by dkellogg
Photo 804

Brahman Bull

hanging with Santa Gertrudis cattle.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana ace
I love these beautiful cattle, amazing that he is on his own here. Love the little birds flying around too ;-)
January 20th, 2024  
