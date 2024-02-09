Previous
Plow by dkellogg
Plow

Antique horse drawn plow with a seat. Must have been a rough ride.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Wow! A very old but unique old plow!
February 9th, 2024  
