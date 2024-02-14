Previous
Thunderbird by dkellogg
Photo 829

Thunderbird

Love the tail feathers of this bird.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Oh my! Yes lovely tail lights and chrome details.
February 14th, 2024  
Karen ace
An absolute beaut! That red too, is awesome. I love these older cars!
February 14th, 2024  
