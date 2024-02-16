Previous
Lazy Guadalupe River by dkellogg
Photo 831

Lazy Guadalupe River

river bank lined with bald cypress trees
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful view. Looks like it would be a peaceful canoe ride.
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Those gorgeous old trees on the bank are so wonderful.
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and scene, those trees are quite amazing.
February 16th, 2024  
