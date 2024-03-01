Previous
Whistling Ducks by dkellogg
Whistling Ducks

Whistling Ducks joined this White Egret in the tree and in the bottom left of the image are turtles on a log.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Bucktree

dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
Wow! What a sight and turtles too!
March 1st, 2024  
Corinne C
This is a fabulous capture! So nice to see them together!
March 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Great shot
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
