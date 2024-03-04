Sign up
Photo 847
2024 Tesla Truck
Saw this in a parking lot today. It’s the new electric Tesla truck. The back end is open like a pickup truck. The mid price is $80,000 and to me, it looks very weird.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
