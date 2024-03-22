Previous
Terlingua Gost Town Ruins by dkellogg
Photo 866

Terlingua Gost Town Ruins

Looking past the doorway and through the window you can see the Mule Ears, which is over twenty miles away. No need to comment. Just filling in some missed days.
22nd March 2024

@dkellogg
