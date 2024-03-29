Previous
Rock, Metates (mortar holes) by dkellogg
Photo 873

Rock, Metates (mortar holes)

Used in ancient times to grind grains into flour. No need to comment. Just filling in missed days.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

dkellogg
Diana ace
Fabulous shape and texture.
April 7th, 2024  
