The Window by dkellogg
The Window

The V in the mountains is called the window. You can see the Chihuahuan Desert floor in the distance, which is about 3000 feet (914 meters) lower in elevation than the window.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Mags ace
This is marvelous! Breathtaking image.
April 5th, 2024  
