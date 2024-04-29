Previous
Zinnia and Ladybug by dkellogg
Zinnia and Ladybug

Most ladybugs in the garden are red, but this one is yellow.
Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
