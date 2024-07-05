Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
Turkey Vulture
I witnessed this vulture being chased and harassed by a mockingbird. I followed it to this perch and he looked either embarrassed from being chased by a little bird or relieved that he escaped.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
0
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
958
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Not the prettiest bird but a lovely shot.
July 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great capture, with lovely catchlight in the eye.
July 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Could be both, relieved and embarrassed :-) It's funny how big birds can get harassed by small ones. I see eagles getting it occasionally. Great shot.
July 5th, 2024
