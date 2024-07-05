Previous
Turkey Vulture by dkellogg
Photo 958

Turkey Vulture

I witnessed this vulture being chased and harassed by a mockingbird. I followed it to this perch and he looked either embarrassed from being chased by a little bird or relieved that he escaped.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not the prettiest bird but a lovely shot.
July 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great capture, with lovely catchlight in the eye.
July 5th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Could be both, relieved and embarrassed :-) It's funny how big birds can get harassed by small ones. I see eagles getting it occasionally. Great shot.
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise