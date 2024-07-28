Previous
Sunken Gardens by dkellogg
Sunken Gardens

A small outdoor venue for plays and concerts.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Renee Salamon ace
What a great venue
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful POV with the cityscape in the background. Where is this?
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, I love these wonderful scenes. Would love to see a play there.
July 28th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
@corinnec Thank you Corinne. It’s in San Antonio on the near north side.
July 28th, 2024  
