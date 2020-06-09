Previous
TULIP by dollydoug
28 / 365

TULIP

Took this shot of a tulip just before all the petals dropped off.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Dolly

@dollydoug
Hi My name is Dolly. I live in a village near Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK. I have 2 children - Becky...
Photo Details

