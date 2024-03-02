Previous
7 trees remove. 😞 by dolores
62 / 365

7 trees remove. 😞

Seven huge trees removed along my daily walking path. Makes me sad. Hopefully there was good reason to remove.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Dolores

@dolores
16% complete

