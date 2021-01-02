Previous
Cardinal 2/365 by dora
Cardinal 2/365

First snowy day in 2021 and had a visitor to my feeder other than the squirrels.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Dora Prokosh

@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
