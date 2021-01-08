Previous
08_1_2021 Mont St. Bruno Coffee/Tearoom by dora
08_1_2021 Mont St. Bruno Coffee/Tearoom

Great place to stop and order a coffee or cup of tea to warm up after a good hike, but of course due to Covid, this is closed for now.
Dora Prokosh

@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
