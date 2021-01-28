Previous
Next
MacGill Student 29/365 by dora
Photo 1343

MacGill Student 29/365

Statue of a computer student across from the McGill University
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Dora Prokosh

ace
@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise