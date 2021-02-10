Previous
Next
Hmmm so many choices by dora
Photo 1356

Hmmm so many choices

Was attempting to play with some elastics for a photo. Memphis showed up but didn't have quite the same idea. So many choices but I will choose the green one.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Dora Prokosh

ace
@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise