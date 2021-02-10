Sign up
Photo 1356
Hmmm so many choices
Was attempting to play with some elastics for a photo. Memphis showed up but didn't have quite the same idea. So many choices but I will choose the green one.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Dora Prokosh
ace
@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
