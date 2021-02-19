Previous
A step away from the snow for a change. 51/365 by dora
Photo 1365

A step away from the snow for a change. 51/365

Visited our Botanical Gardens which has just recently reopened. Enjoyed quiet time with the beautiful plants and humidity. Felt great except with a mask and coat on.
19th February 2021

Dora Prokosh

@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
GaryW
Very neat shot. I love botanical gardens!
February 20th, 2021  
