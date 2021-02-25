Previous
Nature's Art 56/365 by dora
Photo 1371

Nature's Art 56/365

Today's beautiful snowfall had my eyes darting in every direction looking at nature's beauty.
Dora Prokosh

2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
Sylvia ace
Oh, I love, love this effect, beautiful high key and great contrast and abstract feel.
February 26th, 2021  
