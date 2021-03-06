Previous
Mont St. Bruno Tea House 64/365 by dora
Photo 1379

Mont St. Bruno Tea House 64/365

6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Dora Prokosh

ace
@dora
2021 Back at it again. The only way to improve is to practice everyday and 365 gives you that opportunity to do just that...
377% complete

Photo Details

Peggy Sirk ace
This is stunning. That beautiful setting and amazing light make this so outstanding.
March 7th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
I really like this processing
March 7th, 2021  
