Photo 1044
Horns
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1044
photos
11
followers
39
following
286% complete
1044
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th January 2024 2:49pm
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
sheep
,
ram
,
horns
Corinne C
ace
A superb B&W photo!
January 5th, 2024
Martyn Drage
@corinnec
thanks 👍
January 5th, 2024
