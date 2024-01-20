Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1059
Monstera leaf
One of the leaves from our new Monstera plant with my mobile phone light underneath
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1059
photos
15
followers
41
following
290% complete
View this month »
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th January 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
green
,
leaf
,
monstera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close