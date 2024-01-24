Previous
Winston and Stanley by dragey74
Photo 1063

Winston and Stanley

I went for a walk at lunch and stumbled across a small farm in the village where I work. Got a lovely grunty hello from both of these fellas
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
291% complete

Photo Details

