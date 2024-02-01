Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
Mousey
Taken from the back seat of the car on lunch. Ive seen a mouse a few times but not been quick enough to get a photo until today. I can see him rummaging underneath the leaves on the ground and running under the bush.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1071
photos
19
followers
49
following
293% complete
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Views
3
365
NIKON D3300
1st February 2024 2:34pm
leaves
mouse
brown
mousey
