Previous
Mousey by dragey74
Photo 1071

Mousey

Taken from the back seat of the car on lunch. Ive seen a mouse a few times but not been quick enough to get a photo until today. I can see him rummaging underneath the leaves on the ground and running under the bush.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise