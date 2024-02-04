Previous
Clock 3 - - 12:36 (Faded faces) by dragey74
Photo 1074

Clock 3 - - 12:36 (Faded faces)

Another clock that isn't working in town!!! I took this pic at 15:32. Its above a closed down pub which i think was Irish themed/named.
The faces on the pints of Guinness are very faded but still look happy.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise