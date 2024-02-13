Previous
Tuesday - Blue - Gig by dragey74
Photo 1083

Tuesday - Blue - Gig

Our actual favourite band, Pierce Brothers, live at The Garage in Islington, London. So, so good every time we see them. This was the seventh time.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Fantastic live music capture. Too bad you can't put the music to it.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise