Photo 1112
Opening night
My daughter is playing Frenchy in her school's production of Grease this week. No pics allowed during the show. It was a great show
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project
Tags
night
,
blue
,
school
,
grease
,
opening
