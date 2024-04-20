Previous
Clock 7 - - 11:22 (Terracotta) by dragey74
Clock 7 - - 11:22 (Terracotta)

This clock has had some scaffolding in front of it for a while so I have been waiting for it to be taken down so I could get a pic.
Photo taken at 12:15 so it looks like no one has changed it to BST.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
