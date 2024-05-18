Sign up
Previous
Photo 1178
Mouse in a cup
Our cat brought us a gift at 5.30am this morning. The little mouse then hid under a chest so we had to carefully manoeuvre the chest so we could capture and release the mouse back into the garden. Mission accomplished 😃
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1178
photos
31
followers
81
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th May 2024 5:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
cat
,
mouse
,
garden
,
cup
,
gift
