Mouse in a cup by dragey74
Photo 1178

Mouse in a cup

Our cat brought us a gift at 5.30am this morning. The little mouse then hid under a chest so we had to carefully manoeuvre the chest so we could capture and release the mouse back into the garden. Mission accomplished 😃
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
