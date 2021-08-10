Sign up
42 / 365
The Cloud, Issue 009
"While we wait for the sun to come through,
thunder and rain fall from above like curfew,
the clouds rumble in pain,
as we want the warmth of the sun again,"
-NWRL
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
0
0
