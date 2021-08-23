Sign up
52 / 365
walden frames
this is an old picture (almost 10 years D:) but i haven't had a lot of extra time. today was my first day at the community college, 7 years since i originally dropped out of university. but i think this time i can handle it
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
47
2
48
3
49
50
51
52
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
3rd June 2012 2:40pm
green
