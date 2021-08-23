Previous
walden frames by dreary
walden frames

this is an old picture (almost 10 years D:) but i haven't had a lot of extra time. today was my first day at the community college, 7 years since i originally dropped out of university. but i think this time i can handle it
dreary.radio

ace
@dreary
