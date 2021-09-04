Previous
dat a big beer by dreary
58 / 365

dat a big beer

A mundane photo for the get pushed challenge... A lady minute response to @frappa77 who challenged me to photograph a forced perspective. Thank you frappa!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

dreary.radio

@dreary
16% complete

