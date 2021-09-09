Sign up
61 / 365
soon to be Skyship
There went 12 hours of my day! I am so excited to finish this model, though it will take a while. The due date is the 22 so i guess it cant take too long
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
1
0
dreary.radio
ace
@dreary
Tags
sketchup
,
3d modeling
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! Great job!
September 10th, 2021
