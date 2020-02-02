Previous
back... by earthbeone
Photo 2557

back...

on the trail
early this morning.

this time with my son Zach
to photograph sun*rise
and
to just "be"
on the trail.

from the book of everyday life...
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
