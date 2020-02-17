Previous
Next
gym... by earthbeone
Photo 2572

gym...

wasn't feeling it.

I would have preferred
lounging
or
watching the birds
or
reading my book
or
taking a nap.

from the book of everyday life...

17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise