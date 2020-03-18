Previous
rhubarb... by earthbeone
Photo 2594

rhubarb...

coming up
in
the gardens
at toad hall.

from the book of garden notes...
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
