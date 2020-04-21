Previous
lambs ear... by earthbeone
Photo 2623

lambs ear...

so soft
and
gentle
and
loving.

(Stachys byzantina)

from the book of garden notes...
21st April 2020

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone


