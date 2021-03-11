Previous
the tent... by earthbeone
Photo 2822

the tent...

is
still up
in
my office.

it has become my nap space.

from the book of everyday life...
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
